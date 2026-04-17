Hundreds line up for food boxes at Denver's Empower Field at Mile High mobile pantry

Hundreds of families lined up Friday morning for free groceries outside Empower Field at Mile High, as many in West Denver continue to feel the pressure of rising food costs.

The mobile food pantry, held from 9 to 11 a.m. in the stadium's Lot E, was organized by Food Bank of the Rockies in partnership with Sun Valley Kitchen + Community Center.

Food boxes at the mobile pantry at Empower Field at Mile High. CBS

By the time the event began, dozens of people were already waiting in line. Throughout the morning, volunteers handed out boxes filled with fresh produce, bread, and other staples to anyone who needed food.

The line stayed steady, with families continuing to arrive as the distribution went on. Organizers say that kind of turnout has become more common, as grocery prices and everyday expenses remain a challenge for many households.

For those who showed up, the help went beyond just food; it brought a sense of relief.

Volunteers prepare boxes of food at Empower Field at Mile High's mobile pantry. CBS

Events like this are expected to continue throughout the year as organizations work to meet the growing need across the Denver metro area.

Anyone who missed Friday's distribution can find upcoming mobile pantry locations by visiting the Food Bank of the Rockies website and using the "Find Food" tool.