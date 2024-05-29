Watch CBS News
Local News

Strong to severe storms expected on Colorado's Eastern Plains later in the day Wednesday

By Callie Zanandrie

/ CBS Colorado

First Alert Weather Day for afternoon & evening storms
First Alert Weather Day for afternoon & evening storms 03:25

The First Alert Weather team is designating today as a First Alert Weather Day.

severe-threat.png
CBS

Conditions favor the development of severe storms in the Denver metro area and eastern plains this afternoon and evening. Most likely timing is between 3pm-7pm for the metro area and 4pm-10pm for the plains.  

spc-day-1.png
CBS

All the ingredients will be in place for storms this afternoon and evening. Some, though not all, of these storms will become severe. Hail greater than an inch and wind gusts around 60 mph may accompany some (but not all) storms. Heavy rain and localized flooding is possible. The threat of tornadoes is low but not zero.

extended-am.png
CBS
Callie Zanandrie
callie-zanadrie.jpg

Callie Zanandrie works on air and behind the scenes in the First Alert Weather Center for CBS News Colorado and also reports from the First Alert Weather Tracker. Read her bio & send her an email.

First published on May 29, 2024 / 9:39 AM MDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.