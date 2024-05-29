Strong to severe storms expected on Colorado's Eastern Plains later in the day Wednesday

The First Alert Weather team is designating today as a First Alert Weather Day.

Conditions favor the development of severe storms in the Denver metro area and eastern plains this afternoon and evening. Most likely timing is between 3pm-7pm for the metro area and 4pm-10pm for the plains.

All the ingredients will be in place for storms this afternoon and evening. Some, though not all, of these storms will become severe. Hail greater than an inch and wind gusts around 60 mph may accompany some (but not all) storms. Heavy rain and localized flooding is possible. The threat of tornadoes is low but not zero.

