Multiple mudslides close Colorado Highway 133 south of Glenwood Springs

Austen Erblat
Austen Erblat is a digital producer and assignment editor at CBS News Colorado and is Covering Colorado First. Originally from South Florida, he's been working as a journalist in Denver since 2022.
Multiple mudslides on Sunday morning have closed Colorado Highway 133 between Carbondale and Redstone Historic District.

Gunnison County officials said just before 8 a.m. that the road was closed between mile markers 55 and 57.

They did not know how long the road would be closed for, and urged people to follow the Gunnison Regional 911 Center on Facebook for updates.

Photos posted by the Colorado Department of Transportation show road crews working to clear a considerable amount of mud and water from the road.

87803e32-d915-4423-939e-3a3573e94b40.jpg
Road crews are seen at the site of multiple mudslides on Colorado Highway 133 between Carbondale and Redstone on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025. Colorado Department of Transportation

Highway 133 is the main road connecting Carbondale at the north end to Hotchkiss in the south, running about 71 miles through Delta, Garfield, Gunnison, and Pitkin counties in Colorado's mountains.

