Flood evacuation in place for Colorado town of Pagosa Springs as San Juan River overflows

The southern Colorado town of Pagosa Springs began flooding on Saturday night. Town leaders said the San Juan River is overflowing.

Mandatory evacuations are in place for some residents, and the town declared a local disaster emergency declaration. Highway 160 through downtown was closed and a detour was put in place.

The evacuation order affects everyone on Hermosa Street and San Juan Street east of Hot Springs Boulevard.

Residents under the evacuation order were told they could go to the Ross Aragon Community Center at 451 Hot Springs Boulevard which was being set up as an emergency shelter.

The flooding river is expected to crest on Saturday night at 11 p.m. It was flowing at approximately 7,200 cubic feet per second at the time of the evacuation.

Some residents on Saturday afternoon were putting sandbags in front of their homes to try to prevent floodwaters from getting in.

On Saturday night, Pagosa Springs was under a flood warning from the National Weather Service.

The town has more information about the evacuation posted on its website pagosasprings.co.gov.