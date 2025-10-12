Highway 160 closed in southern Colorado after "extreme" flooding, evacuations in Pagosa Springs

What officials are describing as "extreme flooding conditions" in the southern Colorado town of Pagosa Springs have closed Highway 160 going into the town. Only local traffic is allowed out after mandatory evacuations were ordered late Saturday night.

The Archuleta County Sheriff's Office said County Road 500 will be closed to through traffic from mile marker 11 to Pagosa Junction at mile marker 26. "No traffic will be allowed back into the affected area once it has departed," the sheriff's office wrote just before midnight.'

The Ross Aragon Community Center, at 451 Hot Springs Blvd., is serving as an emergency shelter for displaced residents. "All evacuees are encouraged to bring essential items and medications," town officials wrote in a statement.

A fire truck blocks traffic near Pagosa Springs on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, due to extreme flooding of the San Juan River. Town of Pagosa Springs

Pagosa Springs' mayor and town council issued a local emergency declaration that will be in effect for seven days, until further notice.

"The magnitude of this event has exceeded the Town's capacity to respond with available resources, and immediate action is necessary to protect life and property and maintain critical infrastructure and public safety," the declaration reads, in part.

The evacuation order affected everyone on Hermosa Street and San Juan Street east of Hot Springs Boulevard. The San Juan River bridge in downtown Pagosa Springs was closed.

Videos posted across social media and sent to CBS News Colorado show high water levels flowing violently through an overflowing San Juan River, as some residents put sandbags in front of their doors to prevent floodwaters from entering their homes.

Pagosa Springs resident Chris Mott placed sandbags in front of his door to prevent water from the nearby, overflowing San Juan River from flooding his home. Chris Mott

One resident, Diane Ludwig, shared before and after photos from Saturday morning and Saturday evening, the "after" photo showing fields of grass completely submerged.

"Huge trees have been moving down river all day," she said from her home near Highway 160, about a half-mile north of town.

The river was flowing at approximately 7,200 cubic feet per second at the time of the evacuation. The average, natural flow of the river is 2,900 cubic feet per second, according to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.

A flood warning is in effect through 9 a.m. on Sunday in Archuleta County and a flood watch is in effect through Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Wolf Creek Pass, about 30 miles north, is also closed because of a flash flood risk near South Fork Rio Grande.

Residents are encouraged to sign up for alerts through Nixle at https://local.nixle.com/register.