Watch CBS News
Local News

Five-acre brush fire is contained near site of previous vegetation fires that forced evacuation of Colorado town

By
Austen Erblat
Digital Producer, CBS Colorado
Austen Erblat is a digital producer and assignment editor at CBS News Colorado and is Covering Colorado First. Originally from South Florida, he's been working as a journalist in Denver since 2022.
Read Full Bio
Austen Erblat

/ CBS Colorado

A small brush fire on Tuesday afternoon in Douglas County was contained about 2 hours after it started. It was located just a few miles from fires that broke out Sunday that forced the evacuations of the Colorado town of Louviers.

Tuesday's fire was measured at approximately 5 acres. South Metro Fire Rescue crews responded at around 2:30 p.m. near 6005 Ron King Trail, in open space east of Highway 85 and south of Littleton. By approximately 4:30 p.m. firefighters had contained it.

No structures were threatened by the fire.

ron-king-trail-brush-fire-south-metro-1.jpg
A brush fire is seen in Douglas County in open space south of Littleton on Tuesday, July 15, 2025. South Metro Fire Rescue

A helicopter dropped water on the fire from the air during the firefight.

The burn area is about 3 miles away from the Airport Fires, previously referred to as the Titan Court Fires, that sparked on Sunday and forced the evacuation of Louviers.

Austen Erblat

Austen Erblat is a digital producer and assignment editor at CBS News Colorado and is Covering Colorado First. Originally from South Florida, he's been working as a journalist in Denver since 2022.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.