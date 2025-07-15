Five-acre brush fire is contained near site of previous vegetation fires that forced evacuation of Colorado town

A small brush fire on Tuesday afternoon in Douglas County was contained about 2 hours after it started. It was located just a few miles from fires that broke out Sunday that forced the evacuations of the Colorado town of Louviers.

Tuesday's fire was measured at approximately 5 acres. South Metro Fire Rescue crews responded at around 2:30 p.m. near 6005 Ron King Trail, in open space east of Highway 85 and south of Littleton. By approximately 4:30 p.m. firefighters had contained it.

No structures were threatened by the fire.

A brush fire is seen in Douglas County in open space south of Littleton on Tuesday, July 15, 2025. South Metro Fire Rescue

A helicopter dropped water on the fire from the air during the firefight.

The burn area is about 3 miles away from the Airport Fires, previously referred to as the Titan Court Fires, that sparked on Sunday and forced the evacuation of Louviers.