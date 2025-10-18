First frost and freeze of the season arrives across Colorado

Colorado will see its first widespread frost and freeze of the season Saturday night into Sunday morning. A Frost Advisory is in effect for the Denver metro area, Boulder, and the northern Front Range, where lows will dip between 32 and 36 degrees.

Farther east, a Freeze Watch has been issued for the Eastern Plains, where temperatures could fall as low as 25 degrees. That includes cities like Limon, Burlington, and Lamar.

CBS

Across the state, low temperatures will range from the low 20s in Gunnison and Leadville to the mid-30s along the I-25 corridor. Even western valleys like Montrose and Grand Junction will start Sunday in the 30s and 40s.

CBS

Temperatures will rebound nicely on Sunday with highs the 70s for many across the Eastern Plains.