Freeze warnings for Denver metro area and other areas in Colorado will be in place overnight

Officially, Denver has already had two nights below freezing. But, there are many areas around the Denver metro and surrounding suburbs that have not dropped below 32 degrees. That is likely to happen Monday night into Tuesday morning. As a result, a freeze warning is in place for the entire Denver metro area and surrounding suburbs from midnight Monday night through 8 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The freeze warning is also posted for areas of southern and eastern Colorado that have yet to hit sub-freezing lows this October. That includes areas around from Walsenburg, Trinidad east to Baca County along with communities in and around Cheyenne County.

A frost advisory is in place for areas around Canon City and Penrose for slightly warmer temps around 30 to 35 degrees.

High temperatures on Tuesday will warm into the 60s and 70s for most of the state on Tuesday with the exception of the northern and northwest mountains where top temps will be in the upper 50s.