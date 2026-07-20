Long line of supporters in Colorado honor fallen firefighter Nicholas Dale as procession carries him across state

People lined Interstate 70 and highways across Colorado on Monday to honor fallen firefighter pilot Nicholas Dale as his body was transported from Montrose to Denver International Airport before returning home to Canada.

Dale, a contract firefighting pilot from Sooke, British Columbia, was killed earlier this month while battling the Gold Mountain Fire near Ouray. His death occured when his helicopter crashed into Silver Jack Reservoir. Federal investigators are continuing to investigate the crash. According to preliminary information from the FAA, the helicopter flipped upside down before crashing into the reservoir.

CBS

The procession stretched roughly 315 miles across the state, with firefighters, law enforcement officers and community members gathering in places including Grand Junction, Vail, Frisco and Georgetown to salute as the motorcade passed.

For Joy Wobido, standing along the roadside was personal.

"I felt like I wanted to show my support," Wobido said. "These guys are true heroes. My dad was a firefighter. ... They put up their lives for what they do."

Clear Creek County

Wobido said Colorado's devastating wildfire seasons have made the sacrifice of firefighters even more meaningful to many families.

"I think it's really important," she said. "People need to understand what we are going through here."

She hopes Dale's family knows they are not grieving alone.

"I need (the public) to know there are really good people out there, and this guy was from Canada and he came from another country and gave his life to save people," Wobido said. "These people are out there and they do have families out there who care about them."