Breckenridge battalion chief reflects on career as a firefighter in Colorado

Battalion Chief Paul Kuhn is hanging up his helmet after 37 years fighting fires in Colorado. On his last day, he spoke with CBS Colorado and reflected on how the landscape and the way they fight fires have evolved over time.

The most obvious difference between the start of Kuhn's career and now is the advent of digital technology.

"When I first started, we started with paper maps," he explained.

Kuhn, (second from the left on the bottom row) with fellow firefighters at Red, White and Blue Fire Protection District. Paul Kuhn

Equipment and fire engines have changed, and the local landscape has changed as well. Over the years, Kuhn says residents have become more aware of the dangers wildfires pose.

Kuhn said, "I believe there's a greater emphasis on wildfire. There's certainly a greater emphasis on how to protect our communities. And I think both the municipality and the homeowners have come to agreement that this mitigation that we talk about on a regular basis is something that we have to do."

He said the area around Highway 9 between Breckenridge and Frisco used to be much less developed.

"Everybody came up here for trees. They wanted trees around their homes. They wanted trees to look at," he said. "We're definitely surrounded by trees here, but in the past that's changed."

CBS

He says one thing that hasn't changed is the Red, White & Blue Fire Station's foundation.

"We are still a family; we spend a third of our lives here in the fire station. That creates these bonds, and I think those bonds have been here forever," Kuhn shared. "We still have some traditions that we still carry on, but these bonds of being the family unit are pretty strong. And I don't think that's gonna change."

Kuhn believes another major improvement as far as what is working for firefighters is learning to take care of themselves.

As Kuhn wraps up his time defending the people of Breckenridge, he says it's the people he'll miss most, and he hopes the public recognizes their sacrifices.

"Understanding what we go through to keep them safe, I think that's hard for most people to understand," Kuhn explained.

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He says he's looking forward to spending more time with his family and feels like he's leaving the fire district in capable hands.

Kuhn said, "I think we are providing excellent service, probably a lot better than when I first started. Quicker response times, that kind of thing. And so, yes, [I'm] very optimistic."