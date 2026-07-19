Procession to honor pilot killed while fighting Gold Mountain Fire in Colorado

On Monday, a procession will honor a firefighting pilot who died in Colorado while helping with containment efforts on the Gold Mountain Fire.

56-year-old Nicholas Dale of Sooke, British Columbia, died last week when his K-MAX helicopter crashed into the Silver Jack Reservoir in western Colorado. The Federal Aviation Administration says its preliminary investigation determined that the helicopter "crashed under unknown circumstances, becoming inverted." His body was later recovered from the submerged helicopter.

A Kaman K-Max K-1200 heavy-lift firefighting helicopter carrying a helibucket to drop water on a wildfire in Utah. A Kaman K-Max K-1200 heavy-lift firefighting helicopter carrying a helibucket to drop water on a wildfire in Utah. (Photo by: Jon G. Fuller/VWPics/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

A procession will be held to honor Dale's sacrifice as his remains are transported from Montrose to Denver International Airport on Monday. The Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control said the convoy will leave the Crippin Funeral Home in Montrose at 7 a.m. and travel eastbound on I-70, arriving at the airport around noon.

They encouraged the community to gather safely on overpasses and exit ramps to watch as the procession passes. The CDFPC urged everyone not to park or gather on the shoulders of the highway, which would pose a risk to public safety and potentially disrupt the flow of traffic.

Last week, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced that flags will fly at half-staff to honor Dale on the day of his memorial service.

Burn scar from the Gold Mountain fire seen in the area around Chimney Rock National Monument Gold Mountain Fire Incident Command

The Gold Mountain Fire is burning north of Ouray and has covered approximately 37,809 acres. Incident Command says 992 personnel are currently assigned to the fire, which is approximately 13% contained.