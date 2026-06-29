Residents in Ouray, Colorado hopeful as Gold Mountain Fire moves away from the town

The Colorado mountain town of Ouray has been in the shadow of the Gold Mountain Fire since Saturday. It has quickly grown due to high winds and dry conditions, but residents are trying to stay optimistic.

At least 7,000 acres have burned since the fire sparked north of the town. Officials say the blaze started after a tree fell on a power line. State and federal resources were dispatched to help with containment efforts after the county declared a state of emergency.

Montrose County Sheriff's Office

At first, residents were concerned that the fire might crest the nearby cliffs as it continued to grow. Many shared shocking images and video online of the fire as it spread across the steep cliffs outside of town.

Some residents didn't wait for evacuation orders to be issued, taking the initiative to leave the area as soon as they saw a large plume of smoke rising in the distance.

"We had about 10 people in town at our house, and they were down at the dock fishing. Some were here hiking the perimeter trail and having a great time," said Kelly Reid, who evacuated due to the fire. "I called everyone and said, 'This is not a drill' and that I needed them to come back home and start packing their own belongings."

While some neighborhoods have seen evacuations, residents in town say they are grateful that the fire appears to be moving away.

CBS

They say situations like this are part of living in Colorado and that it could happen to anyone.

"I feel like, honestly, anybody is. Currently it's us; next week, who knows who it will be. I just hope everyone's very vigilant and smart with their recreational choices this summer, and we can only hope that we actually get a good winter this year," said resident Kayla Karsh.

Neighbors in Ouray have been reaching out to support those under evacuation orders. One person told CBS Colorado that, after they were evacuated, a stranger at the bar leaned over and offered to let them stay in their home.

For now, the town continues to watch as the fire grows and remains hopeful that conditions will begin improving in the near future.