Fire restrictions put in place near 24 Fire in southern Colorado

Increased fire danger prompted officials in southern Colorado to institute fire restrictions in Fremont County on Sunday afternoon.

Although Sunday brought a cooldown in temperatures, they're expected to rebound on Monday with another round of unseasonably warm weather. Dry air and gusty winds will continue to create critical fire weather conditions across much of the state throughout the week.

The Fremont County Sheriff's Office said the county is now under stage 2 fire restrictions, effective immediately. Under stage 2 restrictions, the sheriff's office says these actions are prohibited:

All campfires and fireworks

Campfires in developed areas, including fire rings

Trash barrel burning

Open burning in developed and undeveloped areas

Slash and agricultural burning

Charcoal grills

Smoking outside of vehicles, buildings or cleared hard-surface areas

Welding, grinding or torch use without proper fire suppression and a spotter

Operating machinery in undeveloped areas without a spark arrestor

Although allowed, the sheriff's department urged extreme caution when welding, grinding and using a torch with fire suppression and a spotter. They also warned residents to be careful when using propane or pellet grills and urged them to keep water available.

24 Fire continues to grow overnight on March 21, 2026 Colorado Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management

Crews have continued containment efforts for the 24 Fire, which is burning in Fremont and El Paso Counties and on Fort Carson land. The fire grew throughout Saturday, reaching 4,595 acres by Sunday morning, and remains at 0% containment.

Around 4:30 p.m., the Fremont County Office of Emergency Management announced that Fort Carson is conducting a backburn along the southern and eastern border of the fire line, and heavy smoke and flames may be visible during that time. They said that residents in the area should not be alarmed, and the controlled burn will continue through Monday morning.

Highway 115 remains closed, and the evacuation shelter is still available to residents, pets and livestock at Pathfinder Park.