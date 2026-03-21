Officials update progress on containing wildfires in southern Colorado

Work continues Saturday to contain two wildfires in southern Colorado near Fort Carson and San Luis.

Control lines held through the night, according to a statement by a Fort Carson Official on Saturday morning. Updates on acreage and the percent containment on the fire have not been provided yet as of 11:30 a.m. The last estimate provided on Friday night put the fire at approximately 1,067 acres and 0% containment.

The Fremont County Sheriff's office said heavy firefighting operations are set to resume this morning, and there have been no changes to evacuation and pre-evacuation areas since last night. An evacuation center has been set up at Pathfinder Park in Florence.

Highway 115 remains closed at K Street.

Costilla County Office of Emergency Management

According to the Costilla County Office of Emergency Management, the Chama Canyon Fire is now 141 acres and is 50% contained. They said the fire showed minimal growth overnight, and crews on the ground have made significant progress on the heel and right flank, establishing a dozer line.

Firefighters continue to receive support from aviation resources, including single-engine and large air tankers and helicopters.

A mandatory evacuation order remains in place for residents along County Road L.7 and County Road N.2.

According to the U.S. National Weather Service in Pueblo, gusty winds and low humidity levels will continue across much of the region on Saturday. Record-high temperatures and dry fuels are creating critical fire weather conditions, and any fires that spark will grow rapidly.