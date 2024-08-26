Neighbors rallying behind family who suffered a tragedy when a fire destroyed their eastern Colorado home

Coloradans in Arapahoe County on the Eastern Plains rallying behind fire victims

Coloradans in Arapahoe County on the Eastern Plains rallying behind fire victims

A Colorado family is trying to move on without their home after a fire in eastern Arapahoe County. It happened in Deer Trail last Friday.

The family said over the weekend that investigators believe it was started by electrical wiring in the home.

Donna, Julia and Richard Dixon and the other members of her family are now trying to figure out what they can salvage and take with them in their future life.

Donna said things were normal inside their house on Friday and then all of a sudden it changed to a fiery nightmare.

"It was just flames shooting up his back wall. In his room," she said.

"I got outside the house and tried to go back in to get my purse. But it was just the smoke was just horrid."

Some of the firefighters who responded to the fire fell through the floor during the firefight. None were seriously hurt. The firefighters were ultimately able to prevent the house from losing some of its exterior during the battle.

The most devastating loss for the family was the death of their dog Kelly in the fire. And the things inside are almost completely gone.

"Then I wore my night shirt all the next day," Donna said.

"I did, too," Julie said.

"It was a long, hot night shirt because we didn't have anything else," Donna said.

The American Red Cross is helping the the family. They are currently staying in a hotel.

Help from neighbors has also really touched the Dixons.

"One lady came over with sandwiches and drinks. We didn't know her. She just lived down the road," Donna said.

The family isn't sure what their next steps are, but they are glad to know they have the help of those around them to lean on.