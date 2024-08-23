Watch CBS News
3 older adults escape burning home unharmed in Deer Trail in eastern Colorado

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

3 people escape burning home in Deer Trail
3 people escape burning home in Deer Trail 00:21

Three people in their 80s were able to escape a burning home in Deer Trail early Friday morning. According to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office, the fire broke out about 5:20 a.m. 

deer-trail-house-fire-1-arapco-so-tweet-copy.jpg
Three people escaped a burning home in Deer Trail.  Arapahoe County

Crews rushed to the fire in the 300 block of 1st Street. When they arrived, flames had engulfed the home. It was destroyed. 

The damage was confined to one home. No neighboring homes were damaged. 

deer-trail-house-fire-4-arapco-so-tweet.jpg
A fire destroyed a home in Deer Trail. Arapahoe County

What caused the fire is being investigated. The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office Victim Assistance is working with the three residents who have been displaced. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

