3 older adults escape burning home unharmed in Deer Trail in eastern Colorado

Three people in their 80s were able to escape a burning home in Deer Trail early Friday morning. According to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office, the fire broke out about 5:20 a.m.

Crews rushed to the fire in the 300 block of 1st Street. When they arrived, flames had engulfed the home. It was destroyed.

The damage was confined to one home. No neighboring homes were damaged.

What caused the fire is being investigated. The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office Victim Assistance is working with the three residents who have been displaced.