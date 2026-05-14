Fire crews get control of wildfire burning in Colorado's mountains

Firefighters got control of a wildfire burning in Colorado's Eagle County on Thursday. According to investigators, the fire had burned about 10 acres by 11:15 a.m.

Fire investigators said there were multiple start points identified with the fire that was on private land.

A wildfire burned in Eagle County on Thursday. Eagle County

There were road closures in the area of the fire, but as of 12:30 p.m., Highway 6 had reopened.

The Eagle County Sheriff said that no evacuations had been ordered.

What caused the fire is being investigated.