Fire crews get control of wildfire burning in Colorado's mountains
Firefighters got control of a wildfire burning in Colorado's Eagle County on Thursday. According to investigators, the fire had burned about 10 acres by 11:15 a.m.
Fire investigators said there were multiple start points identified with the fire that was on private land.
There were road closures in the area of the fire, but as of 12:30 p.m., Highway 6 had reopened.
The Eagle County Sheriff said that no evacuations had been ordered.
What caused the fire is being investigated.