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Fire crews get control of wildfire burning in Colorado's mountains

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
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Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

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Firefighters got control of a wildfire burning in Colorado's Eagle County on Thursday. According to investigators, the fire had burned about 10 acres by 11:15 a.m. 

Fire investigators said there were multiple start points identified with the fire that was on private land. 

squaw-creek-fire-2-eagle-county-copy.jpg
A wildfire burned in Eagle County on Thursday. Eagle County

There were road closures in the area of the fire, but as of 12:30 p.m., Highway 6 had reopened. 

The Eagle County Sheriff said that no evacuations had been ordered. 

What caused the fire is being investigated. 

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