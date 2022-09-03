Crowds pour into Water World for its last weekend of the season

With temperatures lingering in the 80s and 90s, it's hard to believe summer is nearing its end. In fact, this weekend marks the last of the season for Water World, and crowds poured into the theme park for the occasion.

"It feels good out here today," remarked Robert Ealom. He says the weather was perfect for him and his wife Maria to lounge poolside. They frequent Water World and tell CBS News Colorado they have visited more than 20 times.

Others were there for a special occasion. "I heard we have a birthday girl in the house?" CBS News Colorado's Mekialaya White asked a group of girls.

"Yep, that's me," said Lillian Radovich, who was celebrating her 12th birthday. "It's pretty awesome. It's fun (here) because I'm a swimmer, you know."

Best friends Avory Banegas and Octavian Schultz took to the wave pool together as a last hurrah before school begins. "We're going to have to go to school, yeah. We just came here to have fun this is our last day here together," said Banegas.

"We knew summer was going to be busy after COVID. Everything is back to normal right about now and it's a great feeling," said Ealom.

Although this is the last weekend Water World is open to everyone, the annual Bow Wow Doggie Beach Day is also set for Saturday, September 10, from 8 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Dog owners are invited to bring their pooches for a dip in the water before everything is cleaned and shut down for the season.

The event is expected to sell out fast and tickets are on sale at waterworldcolorado.com. Water World is located at 8801 N Pecos Street in Federal Heights.