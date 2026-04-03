FBI, Adams County deputies arrest Colorado man accused of trying to kill cyclist months ago before fleeing

Months after a Colorado man allegedly struck a bicyclist whom he knew with his truck and then fled, law enforcement officials say they found and arrested the man, who now faces attempted homicide charges.

On Friday, the Adams County Sheriff's Office says it arrested 46-year-old David McWilliams days earlier with the help of the FBI. He had been wanted by law enforcement since May 2025, when he allegedly struck a bicyclist, causing serious injuries, and then fled. At the time, police said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

"McWilliams was located in a vehicle. Deputies quickly deployed a Grappler device, preventing the vehicle from fleeing," the sheriff's office said in a statement. "He immediately surrendered and was taken into custody without incident."

David McWilliams is seen on Wednesday, April 1, 2026, after being arrested months after allegedly trying to kill a bicyclist in Adams County. Adams County Sheriff's Office

Investigators say that just before 6 a.m. on May 10, 2025, McWilliams struck the cyclist and then took off. The cyclist, who has not been identified, suffered multiple severe injuries as a result of the crash.

Police began looking for McWilliams, later securing an arrest warrant for him, and then putting out a Crimestoppers tip seeking the public's help on Aug. 25.

McWilliams faces the following charges:

First-degree attempted homicide

First-degree assault with a deadly weapon, causing serious bodily injury

Leaving the scene of an accident involving serious bodily injury

Violent crime - weapon used (sentence enhancer)

Violent crime causing death or serious bodily injury (sentence enhancer)

He's due in court on Friday afternoon for a first appearance. Attorney information for him was not immediately available in court records.