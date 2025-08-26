Colorado man accused of intentionally hitting bicyclist considered armed and dangerous by police

Police are looking for a 46-year-old Colorado man after investigators say he intentionally struck a bicyclist with his truck. David McWilliams is now facing charges of attempted homicide.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office said on Tuesday that the crash happened near 79th Avenue and Quebec Street on May 10.

Police said McWilliams and the alleged victim know each other and were in an argument before the crash, but didn't release any other information, citing concern for the cyclist's privacy. Investigators now consider McWilliams to be armed and dangerous.

David McWilliams Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

He's 6'6" and weighs about 250 pounds, police said in an alert.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 720-914-7867 or go to MetroDenverCrimeStoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous in their reports.