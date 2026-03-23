Colorado may replace "César Chávez Day" with "Farm Workers Day" after alleged sexual abuse revelations

The Colorado State House Civic, Military, and Veterans Affairs Committee gave unanimous approval Monday to a bill that would rename "César Chávez Day" as "Farm Workers Day" in Colorado.

The measure comes after 95-year-old Dolores Huerta — who co-founded the United Farm Workers Union with Chávez — alleged he sexually assaulted her, appearing to corroborate the claims of many other women, many of whom were children at the time.

Under the legislation, "Farm Workers Day" would be an optional state holiday.

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston and City Council President Amanda Sandoval temporarily re-named the upcoming holiday "Sí Se Puede Day" in Denver.

The city's celebration for the late labor leader was also cancelled, organizers said last week.

Chávez died in 1993 at the age of 66. Explosive allegations, first reported by the New York Times, claim he

César Chávez Day is a formal holiday in California, Utah, Arizona, and Washington. The union called the allegations against him "crushing," CBS Sacramento reported. It's been celebrated as an "optional" holiday in Colorado for years, often bringing out hundreds of marchers.

A statue of Chávez was unveiled in Denver's César Chávez Park in the Berkeley neighborhood in 2015.

Roman Montoya and Zak Merten work to remove the César Chávez bust at César Chávez Park in Denver, Colorado, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post via Getty Images

That statue was removed by city work crews last week, the plaque stricken from the stand.

"The removal of public art and memorials dedicated to César Chávez follows a series of highly disturbing allegations of sexual abuse including a statement by labor leader and co-founder of the National Farm Workers Association Dolores Huerta," the city said in a statement. "These actions reflect a commitment by the City of Denver to supporting survivors and a decision that his legacy is no longer compatible with the values of public honor."