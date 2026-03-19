Denver's César Chávez celebration will be called "Sí, se puede" this year

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston announced changes to the city's César Chávez celebration amid serious allegations against the late labor leader and civil rights activist. On Thursday, the mayor said this year's celebration will be known as "Sí, se puede," which means "Yes, we can!"

On Wednesday, the city announced that this year's celebrations surrounding Chávez's legacy would be canceled. A day later, Johnston announced the March 31 events would undergo an overhaul immediately, which includes removing Chávez's name from the event.

Denver City Council President Amanda Sandoval (L) and Denver Mayor Mike Johnston (R) CBS

Johnston said that he met with Denver City Council President Amanda Sandoval on Wednesday after receiving the news. He said they agreed that the community will begin a process of how to rename the movement and subsequent events.

"This was not an easy decision, but also not taken lightly," Sandoval said. "It is necessary for those who have been harmed. Yesterday's news was heartbreaking and did something deep. I am hurting, and I'm not alone. We are grieving and questioning something that feels painful and personal."

Chávez's name will also be removed from César Chávez Park, located at 4147 Utica Street. That park will be renamed, which will take some time as the legislation has to be passed through an ordinance by the Denver City Council. As of Wednesday, the park name had been covered with a tarp.

The former César Chávez Park is located at 4147 Utica Street in Denver. CBS

Chávez's name will not only be removed from the holiday events and park, but also from plaques and buses immediately. Sandoval asked the community not to vandalize those structures or vehicles out of disappointment or anger.

The United Farm Workers union has acknowledged allegations against co-founder Chávez, calling reports involving possible abuse of young women or minors "crushing."

On Wednesday, the César Chávez Peace and Justice Committee of Denver announced the cancellation of their celebration event scheduled for April 11. Despite the cancellation, the committee said it plans to honor and celebrate local unions and immigrant rights organizations.