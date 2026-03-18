Denver's César Chávez celebration canceled amid allegations against late labor leader

Serious allegations against late labor leader and civil rights activist César Chávez have prompted this year's Denver celebrations surrounding his legacy to be canceled.

The United Farm Workers union on Tuesday acknowledged allegations against co-founder Chávez, calling reports involving possible abuse of young women or minors "crushing."

APR 18 1979, 5-1979 Chavez, Cesar (UPW) Denver Post/Getty Images

Ramon Del Castillo is a Denver-based Chicano activist, educator, and poet who has played a significant role in honoring and continuing the legacy of César Chávez. As co-founder of the César Chávez Peace and Justice Committee of Denver, Del Castillo has organized annual marches and initiatives promoting nonviolent social change and worker rights in Colorado, carrying forward the labor movement begun by Chávez in the 1960s.

This year, the César Chávez Peace and Justice Committee of Denver announced the cancellation of their celebration event scheduled for April 11. Despite the cancellation, the committee plans to honor and celebrate local unions and immigrant rights organizations in the future. They said they remain committed to supporting the struggle for liberation and social justice.

The organization released this statement to CBS Colorado: The César Chávez Peace and Justice Committee of Denver has reviewed the allegations against César Chávez. The Committee unequivocally supports the abused women and children and their survivors. The César Chávez Peace and Justice Committee of Denver's 2026 March and Celebration scheduled for Saturday, April 11, 2026, has been cancelled. The Committee will plan a future event to continue honoring and celebrating the local unions and immigrant rights organizations, who have participated in our past marches and celebrations. The Committee continues to support their struggle towards liberation and social justice for all people.

Chávez, who died in 1993, co-founded what later became the UFW with activist Dolores Huerta in the 1960s. The union still represents nearly 5,000 farm workers.

César Chávez Day is celebrated as a formal holiday on March 31 in California as well as in Arizona, Washington and Utah.