Cesar Chavez allegations prompt UFW to skip Cesar Chavez Day events

Serious allegations against late labor leader and civil rights activist Cesar Chavez have prompted the union he co-founded to abstain from this year's Cesar Chavez Day activities.

The United Farm Workers union on Tuesday acknowledged allegations against co-founder Chavez, calling reports involving possible abuse of young women or minors "crushing."

"Some of the reports are family issues, and not our story to tell or our place to comment on. Far more troubling are allegations involving abuse of young women or minors. Allegations that very young women or girls may have been victimized are crushing," the union stated.

In response to the allegations, the UFW noted that it would not be taking part in any of the upcoming Cesar Chavez Day activities.

"Over the coming weeks, in partnership with experts in these kinds of processes, we are working to establish an external, confidential, independent channel for those who may have experienced harm caused by Cesar Chavez during the early days of the UFW's history," the union stated.

The Cesar Chavez Foundation on Tuesday said it is aware of the allegations and is working with UFW to respond.

"We are deeply shocked and saddened by what we are hearing," the Cesar Chavez Foundation stated.

Chavez, who died in 1993, co-founded what later became the UFW with activist Dolores Huerta in the 1960s. The union still represents nearly 5,000 farm workers.

Notably, Tuesday marks 60 years to the day that dozens of Latino and Filipino grape workers started marching from Delano to the California State Capitol in Sacramento – a march led by Chavez.

Cesar Chavez Day is celebrated as a formal holiday on March 31 in California as well as in Arizona, Washington and Utah.