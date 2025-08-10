FAA issues ground stop for Denver International Airport due to thunderstorms

Flights have been halted at Denver International Airport due to a ground stop issued Sunday afternoon.

Thunderstorms moving into the area near the airport caused officials to issue a ground stop, which will remain in effect until 5 p.m. All departures to the airport are grounded.

Officials said the probability of an extension to the ground stop is 30-60% depending on conditions.

Arrivals to the airport are delayed an average of 30 minutes and are increasing. According to FlightAware, there have been 809 delays and 21 cancellations today at Denver International Airport.