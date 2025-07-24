FAA issues ground stop for Denver International Airport due to thunderstorms

Thunderstorms in the Denver metro area prompted the FAA to issue a ground stop for Denver International Airport on Thursday afternoon.

According to the FAA, the ground stop will be in place until 6:15 p.m., but delays are expected to last much later into the evening. They said a ground delay is estimated to last until 9:59 p.m., averaging 77 minutes. Currently, arrivals are delayed an average of 60 minutes and is continuing to increase.

The entire I-25 corridor could see heavy rain Thursday afternoon into the evening as storms move across the area with the possibility of hail and damaging winds. The southeastern part of the state is most likely to experience excessive rain, but pockets of heavy rainfall could cause flash flooding across central and eastern Colorado.