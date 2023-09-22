Expect heavy leaf-viewing traffic in Colorado mountains this weekend

Colorado Department of Transportation is advising to expect heavy traffic on the I-70 mountain corridor this weekend due to leaf peeping and overall good weather.

CDOT says last year nearly 3,000 vehicles per hour were traveling on eastbound Interstate 70 through the Eisenhower Johnson Memorial Tunnel as the department meters traffic that enters the tunnel to keep it free-flowing for safety purposes.

Colorado Department of Transportation

According to CDOT, the traffic is expected likely pick up from the Denver metro area to the mountains going westbound on I-70 beginning Friday afternoon through early Saturday afternoon, with the heaviest impacts occurring when travelers return back to the metro area on eastbound I-70 on Sunday.

Drivers are also to expect delays on US-6 over Loveland Pass is also expected to be heavily traveled.

The department also asks motorists to plan ahead, be patient as they return home and expect heavy traffic through the weekend.