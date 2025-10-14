Evergreen teen injured in Colorado school shooting discharged after more than a month in the hospital

Matthew Silverstone, one of the two students who was shot at Evergreen High School in September, was discharged from a Denver-area hospital on Tuesday, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened on Sept. 10 at the school in Evergreen, about 30 miles west of Denver. The sheriff's office later identified Desmond Holly, 16, as the shooter. The 16-year-old shot himself and later died after shooting Silverstone, 18, and a 14-year-old student, who has not been identified, per that student's family's wishes.

Silverstone was taken out of the hospital on a gurney surrounded by his family and around 140 first responders and hospital staff. He can walk, but requires assistance, his family said.

Matthew Silverstone, one of two victims in the Sept. 10, 2025 Evergreen High School Shooting, is seen leaving CommonSpirit Saint Anthony Hospital in Lakewood, Colorado, on a gurney, surrounded by family, first responders, and hospital staff on Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025. Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

Ordinarily, CBS News Colorado doesn't identify victims of crimes, but Silverstone's family has been releasing information through the sheriff's office to bring attention to their son's injuries and recovery.

"Your generosity has reminded us that we are not alone. Each act of kindness, each word of encouragement, each prayer, has lifted Matthew and all of us more than I can ever express," Paige Silverstone, Matthew's mother, said in a statement on Tuesday. "You have helped carry us through our darkest moments. From the bottom of my heart, thank you for standing with us, for believing in miracles, and helping us hold on to hope."

He underwent emergency surgery and was in intensive care at CommonSpirit Saint Anthony Hospital in Lakewood for weeks.

A statement from Matthew's family goes on to read:

Matthew Silverstone's family would like to thank the community for their continued interest and support in Matthew's recovery from his critical injuries sustained during the Evergreen High School shooting. Matthew is no longer in intensive care and is now focused on what will be a long road of rehabilitation. The fact that we are able to share that with you, just five weeks after the attack, is nothing short of miraculous. Matthew was shot twice – once in the head and once in the chest. His heart stopped twice – once at the scene, and once in the ambulance enroute to the hospital. After emergency surgeries, the doctors prepared us for the worst. But Matthew has never given up. He can now speak. In fact, he is happy to tell you "I'm still alive!" He can walk with assistance. His friends will tell you his sense of humor is back. He has exceeded everyone's expectations in his recovery. We cannot begin to express our gratitude to the entire community for the love and support shown to Matthew and our family since September 10th. Your response has been overwhelming. Make no mistake, the events that occurred that day were evil and tragic. But in the days and weeks that have followed, through every card and letter, every donation, every meal, gift, and prayer, we've seen the true heart of Evergreen and the kindness that defines Colorado.

Matthew's family thanked the first responders and doctors who helped him, the other victim's family for their outreach, and the Evergreen High School students, "who have stood with Matthew and our family, even as they deal with their own trauma."

Matthew Silverstone is seen in an undated photo before he was shot at Evergreen High School on Sept. 10, 2025. Silverstone Family via Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

While the other victim has not been identified, they were discharged from Children's Hospital Colorado on Sept. 30, a spokesperson for that hospital told CBS Colorado at the time.

Matthew's family asked for privacy and for the public and media to refrain from reaching out to them directly.