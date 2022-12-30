Evergreen gearing up for New Year's Plunge: "It's going to be a huge year"

Things are all set for the annual Evergreen New Year's Plunge. Leapers plunge into icy Evergreen Lake at noon on New Year's Day.

"This is going to be a huge year," said Dr. John DuRussel, President of the Active 4 All Evergreen Foundation. "We have some new features that folks are going to love."

The Evergreen New Year's Plunge, sponsored by Buffalo Park Dentistry, will feature teeth chattering cold water as well as snacks and hot chocolate. There are changing areas for women and men. Parking at Evergreen Lake will be devoted to the plunge this year on a first come first served basis.

CBS

The plunge always features people dressed up in wild costumes and performances. The event has been hosted by CBS Colorado's Alan Gionet for over a dozen years. He, too, has chilled out in the water.

Alan Gionet does the plunge. CBS

Evergreen Fire Rescue helps people out of the water, although last year kept moving the ladder out on Alan.

"Hilarious, but ultimately cruel," said Alan.

100 percent of the money raised by the event goes to support programs of the Evergreen Park and Rec District, including the Inspire special needs program that helps young people with physical and mental disabilities get outside.

Registration is still open. People can pre-register at the Active 4 All website or sign up day of the event. Sandals with straps or footwear is highly recommended.

Registration link: a4aevergreen.org