Evacuations ordered in Colorado for some Eagle County residents due to Derby Fire growth

Evacuations ordered for some Eagle County residents due to Derby Fire growth

Evacuations have been ordered for some Eagle County residents on Wednesday as the Derby Fire experienced "significant growth overnight." According to Eagle County Emergency Management, all residents of Sweetwater Road and areas of the Colorado River Road from Sweetwater to Red Dirt Creek must leave the area by noon on Wednesday.

Derby Fire White River National Forest

Evacuations have been ordered for Sweetwater, Sweetwater Lake and CR 150 Road and sections of Colorado River Road from Sweetwater to Red Dirt Creek, both in Eagle and Garfield counties

The Derby Fire started on Aug. 17 and is located about 13 miles west of Dotsero. The small, lightning-ignited fire was detected on a steep cliff above the west fork of Red Dirt Creek late Sunday morning, according to White River National Forest officials.

The fire grew to 1,713 acres by Wednesday night.

An evacuation center will be staffed for information and resources at the Two Rivers Community Center located at 80 Lake Shore Drive in Dotsero.