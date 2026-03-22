Evacuation orders lifted in one southern Colorado wildfire

Evacuation orders were lifted Sunday in one of several wildfires reported in southern Colorado.

Mandatory evacuations that were called in the Chama Canyon Fire on Friday were lifted Saturday night, according to the Costilla County Office of Emergency Management.

Those evacuation orders impacted County Road L.7, County Road N.2, and north to Malcolm Road in the Poso area.0

"If you were evacuated, you can now return home. Please take it slow and be cautious—fire crews and equipment are still working in the area, and there may be hotspots or other hazards," the office said on social media. "Fire conditions are still critical, so stay aware and be ready in case things change."

A plane drops flame retardant chemicals on the Chama Canyon Fire in Costilla County on Saturday, March 21, 2026. Costilla County Office of Emergency Management

Saturday night, fire officials said the fire was holding at around 140 acres, showing minimal growth over the previous night, and crews had the fire about 50% contained at that point. Fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters were assisting in firefighting efforts.

Record-high temperatures and dry fuels helped the fire spread, officials said at the time.

The extent of the damage has yet to be determined, but no injuries have been reported as of Sunday morning.

The area of that fire was east of San Luis, about 20 miles north of the New Mexico state line and about 230 miles south of Denver.