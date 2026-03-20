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Evacuation orders issued for wildfire east of San Luis, Colorado

By
Christa Swanson
Digital Media Producer
Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.
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Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

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Evacuation orders were issued Friday afternoon for residents near a wildfire burning east of San Luis, Colorado.

The fire sparked around 1 p.m. east of the small, unincorporated community of Chama.  As of 5 p.m., the fire has grown to 117 acres, according to the Costilla County Office of Emergency Management. They said that there is 0% containment.

wild-horse-mesa-fire-2-credit-bonnie-gehrig.jpg
Bonnie Gehrig

At 4:30 p.m., the Costilla County OEM issued an evacuation order for residents near the Chama Canyon Fire.

"An imminent threat to life and property exists, and individuals MUST evacuate in accordance with the instructions of local officials. Mandatory Evacuation Order issued for all residents on County Rd L.7 and N.2 in Chama and extending north 3 miles to Malcolm Rd in the Poso," the agency said.

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Evacuation zone for Chama Canyon Fire Costilla County Office of Emergency Management

They urged evacuating residents to head towards San Luis. Updates on evacuation zones and routes can be found here.

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