"My life is so much better": Women celebrate recovery from endometriosis thanks to Colorado doctor

Women across Northern Colorado are finally getting resources and answers to improved quality of life thanks to a UCHealth doctor who helps surgically remove painful tissue caused by endometriosis. Dr. Brian Nelson of UCHealth in Longmont is one of only a few dozen surgeons in the United States who can perform endometriosis excision surgery, an operation which has proven to be much more successful with addressing pains caused by the disease.

Dr. Brian Nelson with a patient CBS

Approximately 10% of women in the United States will combat endometriosis, a disease which results in tissue growing in the uterus that can cause many health concerns. The painful disease is often debilitating to women throughout their young-adult lives.

The disease often begins as early as puberty and can carry on for decades if not addressed properly.



Shelby Stratton, a Fort Collins resident, has battled the disease for many years now. She said she first started experiencing significant pains when she hit puberty, and the pains only grew and spread as she entered her adult life.



"The past 7 years has been horrific," Stratton said. "It just felt like an angry dragon was inside of me."



Stratton said she went from doctor to doctor seeking medical advice and care, and many dismissed her symptoms as period pains. However, she said the issues continued to become more severe over time.

CBS

"Mine actually took form into muscular issues. I had lower back, SI joint and hip pain. Pelvic floor instability," Stratton said. "My husband has had to lift me off the couch, out of bed and out of the bathtub."

Nelson said it isn't uncommon for many women to have to see upward of 10 different health specialists before they are properly diagnosed with endometriosis. Nelson, an OBGYN, said women experiencing the pains of endometriosis should persist in their efforts for proper care until they receive it.

"Suffering in pain from periods or other pelvic pain is not normal. And if you are told it is, seek someone else," Nelson said.

Fortunately, for Stratton, one of her doctors recognized the symptoms and diagnosed her with endometriosis. She was then referred to Nelson for care.



Nelson's surgery allows him to surgically remove the invasive tissue from the uterus and repair the reproductive organ. The only other form of surgery to address endometriosis involves trying to burn away the tissue.



Nelson said the method of burning away the tissue isn't as successful as often times those performing the operation can only burn away a portion of the tissue -- Nelson likening it to eliminating the tip of the iceberg. Nelson said women who have that form of surgery have to return for future surgeries around 60% of the time.

With the excision surgery, Nelson said women are returning for follow-up operations at a much lower scale.

"We found women get much better and longer symptom relief by doing (excision)," Nelson said. "The need to have a repeat surgery is somewhere around 7% to 10%. You may not be 100% cured, but there are ways to try and get your life back."

Stratton said that is what happened to her after she had surgery with UCHealth. She said she is still in the recovery process, but has greatly regained much of her life.

"My life is so much better," Stratton said. "It was such a relief to know he was in our (backyard) when people travel all over the United States to see him."



Stratton and others recently hosted a screening of a film titled "Below the Belt," which highlights the struggles and triumphs of those living with endometriosis.

She said by sharing her story with CBS News Colorado she hoped other women battling the disease would be encouraged to keep seeking care until their pains are largely addressed.

"I feel like I have gotten my life back. My quality of life has skyrocketed. Now I am able to keep up with my kids, chase them and find movement in the things that bring me joy in life," Stratton said.