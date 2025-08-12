3 homes burned in Lee Fire, 2 homes burned in Elk Fire burning in Colorado

Crews continue to make progress on two large wildfires burning in Western Colorado, although fire officials said one continues to be challenging. Fire officials with the Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team 3 provided an update on the Elk and Lee fires burning near Meeker on Tuesday afternoon.

Officials said there are 1,234 personnel on the Elk and Lee fires with combined resources of helicopters, drones, fixed wing, hand crews, engines and heavy equipment.

The Lee Fire continues to grow, according to fire officials, and has burned 116,859 acres as of Tuesday afternoon with 6% containment. Three homes have burned in the Lee Fire, which is the fifth-largest single wildfire in Colorado history.

Lee Fire burning in Colorado near Meeker Inciweb/Kyle Miller Wyoming Hotshots

According to the Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team 3, the drought with severe and extreme weather conditions, along with multiple days of red flag warnings and heightened fire activity, caused the Lee fire to grow over 100,000 acres in eight days.

"Around the town of Meeker, we have that pretty locked in and secured, that's where our containment for the fire is showing that, that was a priority for us," said Tyler Nathy, Operations Section Chief with the Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team 3.

Minimal fire behavior is expected in the northern portions of the Lee Fire.

Nathy said the main fire activity is on the southern end of the Lee Fire and that fire crews have been working to find areas of opportunity in the southern area of the fire to reduce its spread.

"We're still seeing extreme fire behavior every afternoon like clockwork, three or four in the afternoon, it gets aligned with some wind, some heating from the day, and combined with dry fuels that we've had throughout this area through some long-term drought, the thing is finding some fuel in these unburned pockets and is making a pretty good run still," said Nathy.

Fire officials said crews will continue to monitor and improve containment lines west of Highway 13 and use of air operations will continue as weather allows.

The Elk Fire has burned 14,549 acres with a 30% containment. Two homes have burned in the Elk Fire.

Crews will continue reinforcing containment lines off County Road 8 and in the Beaver Creek area as they patrol and mop up any hotspots. An increase in containment for the Elk Fire is anticipated with structure protection remaining in place.

"Crews are making progress getting around that fire, securing the line and making sure the homes at risk over there are no longer threatened," said Nathy. "A lot of good work is going in out there."

The Elk and Lee fires were caused by lightning on Aug. 2.

County Road 5 and Highway 13 remained closed on Tuesday.