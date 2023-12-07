Elizabeth Schools administrators fired, facing charges of failure to report child abuse

Elizabeth Middle School CBS News Colorado

Three educators have been fired by the Elizabeth School District. The former principal, assistant principal and a counselor from Elizabeth Middle School are facing charges of failure to report child abuse, filed today by the 18th Judicial District. Last month they were all placed on administrative leave.

The charges stem from failing to report allegations made last spring that a teacher had engaged in inappropriate physical contact with a student.

School staff are obligated under mandatory reporting laws to report abuse and safety concerns to law enforcement. The administrators facing the failure to report charges are Brett Michel, who served until last month as principal, Jeff Sparrow, assistant principal, and Shannon Paxton, counselor.

The teacher at the center of these allegations has not been charged yet and has been on administrative leave since September.

Elizabeth Schools Superintendent Dan Snowberger issued a statement saying in part, "We have high expectations that our staff will follow legal expectations...In keeping our students safe and investigating any reports of concerning behavior."

Since the announcement of the criminal investigation in early November, Elizabeth Middle School has been served by Interim Principal Kimberly Runyan, Interim Administrator Mark Carara and Interim Athletic Director Jim McCoin.