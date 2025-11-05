Colorado voters in Fort Collins approve bike park, multi-use area for former Hughes Stadium property

Fort Collins voters approved a bike park at the former Hughes Stadium Site on Tuesday. Residents in the Northern Colorado city overwhelmingly voted to block the former Hughes Stadium property from being developed into housing in 2021.

Hughes Stadium has been gone for a while, and now voters have decided what to do with the approximately 165-acre site. The initiative was broken up into two separate items on the ballot: Ballot Question 2H and Ballot Question 303.

Proposition 303 was a citizen-initiated ordinance that would keep the entire site as a natural area, without any type of recreation development.

On the other hand, proposition 2H, based on recommendations by the Civic Assembly, called for the site to become multi-use, including possible options for a conservancy and land development for Indigenous ceremonies, as well as a future bike park.

Tiyospaye Winyan Maka, an Indigenous non-profit focused on environmental and economic justice, said creating a space at the site is its most important project:

"Our highest priority within 'TWM' since 2019 has been to create a dedicated spiritual space for our expansive Indigenous & mixed-Indigenous community. Tiyospaye Winyan Maka is providing an invaluable opportunity for the City of Fort Collins to take meaningful steps in reconciling countless historical injustices while advancing reparational justice for local and displaced Indigenous people by returning over 164 acres of land illegally ceded by Colorado State University in 1870."

The measure also plans for up to 60 acres for a natural area and up to 30 acres to be used for environmental education and wildlife conservation. Plans include a trail system connecting to nearby natural areas and parks, and up to 35 acres set aside for a city park and community bike park.

"Fort Collins loves its recreation. Fort Collins loves its natural areas and its open spaces and its wildlife," said one voter in support of 2H. "This initiative brings all of that together."

Critics expressed concerns about the development of the land and whether any protected natural area will be left once that's complete. They cited the wording of "up to 60 acres" as ambiguous and leaving the door open to develop the entire site.

Ultimately, ballot question 2H garnered more community support, beating out proposition 303.