Northern Colorado ballot measure could suddenly pump the brakes on proposed bike park

Four years after Fort Collins residents overwhelmingly voted to block the former Hughes Stadium property from being developed into housing, the future of the property may once again be up for the voters to decide.

This comes after there has been a disagreement over what the word "recreation" meant in the original ballot measure.

CBS

In 2021 voters in Fort Collins agreed to purchase the Hughes Stadium property from Colorado State University. As part of the ballot measure, then, it was written into law that the property would be used for "...parks, recreation and open lands, natural areas, and wildlife rescue and education."

Since then the property has become a popular destination for visitors to enjoy trails by walking, jogging or biking them. And there is also a frisbee golf course and sledding hill.

However, the Fort Collins Bike Park Collective has seen a growing demand for a bike park that can accommodate cyclists of all backgrounds and experience levels.

"Bicycling is at the heart of this city, it is what we are about," said Kenny Bearden, executive director of Overland Mountain Bike Park Association and advocate for a new bike park in Fort Collins. "It is really at the heart of what this city is about."

Few may argue that Fort Collins is a cycling community. Every year one of the largest cycling gatherings in the world, Tour de Fat, takes place in the Northern Colorado city. And, the iconic "Fat Tire" beer is even originally brewed in the city.

However, there are two dueling sides as to whether or not a portion of the Hughes Stadium property is the best place for a bike park for the region.

The nearest bike park of such scale and opportunity is located in Boulder County, which forces many to have to drive a longer distance to enjoy such a feature. Fort Collins does have some bike parks, but they are often overcrowded and limited to younger cyclists with fewer challenges.

The Fort Collins Bike Park Collective has been growing in size, with many saying there is no better place for such a bike park than the Hughes Stadium property, especially given its natural topography.

However, those with an organization called Planning Action to Transform Hughes Sustainably, or "PATHS," argue the 2021 ballot measure didn't intend to include a bike park as part of the "recreation" included in the ballot's wording.

"There seems to be some confusion among some of the council members as to the language that was in there and the intent of the ballot language," said Melissa Rosas, an organizer with PATHS.

Rosas and PATHS said they understood the original intent of the 2021 initiative to mean walking, jogging, and cycling paths, a frisbee golf course, a sledding hill, and other lighter use activities. Otherwise, they hoped the property would be left as open space and natural areas for wildlife and humans.

Because of the effort to build a bike park in a portion of the property, PATHS is now offering two new ballot propositions to voters. One would push for an amendment to the original ballot during a special election, the other would address their concerns during a general election vote.

Either way, PATHS is hoping to amend the city's law to replace "...parks, recreation and open lands, natural areas, and wildlife rescue and education," simply with three words, "A natural area."

"We feel having it as a natural area is the most unifying and equitable use because you can still ride your bike in a natural area. You can walk in a natural area. You can jog in a natural area," Rosas said. "Frisbee golf could be allowed in this area."

Rosas and fellow organizer Mary Alice Grant also said native tribes would also be allowed to use the entirety of the property for sweat lodges and more while in temporary structures.

However, some have raised concerns that PATHS and their supporters are trying to circumvent a city initiative that is already underway, one that is already addressing the future of the property and whether or not a bike park would be allowed.

For months now, the City of Fort Collins has been conducting what they call a civic assembly. It has been reported that more than $100,000 was spent to conduct the assembly.

The assembly consists of many factors and actions, including a survey that was offered for the community to take. Following the survey, a group of delegates not only reviewed the data but also conducted listening sessions with people who had opinions on whether or not to build a bike park on the Hughes property.

The end goal is for delegates from the civic assembly to then make a recommendation to the Fort Collins City Council on what action should be taken. However, the final decision would ultimately be left to the council.

If PATHS collects enough signatures to get new amendments on the ballot, their efforts could possibly skip over the results of the civic assembly and block the Fort Collins Bike Park Collective's efforts to build a bike park on the property.

"It is frustrating. It is discouraging," Bearden said. "The city created this process for the community to give input. Because it is a community space."

Bearden said he felt the efforts by PATHS to push the decision onto a ballot rid of the community's efforts to have a larger discussion around making the property something that can accommodate all.

"We are looking for a collaborative approach," Bearden said. "The civic assembly process is designed to hear from the community, the ballot measure is not. It is a specific measure that people get to vote yes or no on. But, not get to provide input to the city at the level they get to with the civic assembly process."

When asked if the ballot amendment effort circumvented the civic assembly process, Rosas countered by saying she felt the civic assembly circumvented to the 2021 vote.

Those who support a portion of the property being developed into a bike park noted that the land used to be a college football stadium, filled with thousands of cars and even more people, many days a year. That level of activity was taking place on the property less than a decade ago, and had been for several decades prior. Their proposal for a bike park would result in a portion of the property being redesigned to better accommodate mountain biking, which supporters say is significantly less of a nuisance than a football game.

PATHS has to collect more than 5,000 signatures to get their new effort on a ballot. In the meantime, Grant said their organization is in support of there being a bike park. However, she says they won't let that be on the Hughes property.

"We would love for people to have a bike park. Just not here," Grant said.