New East Security Checkpoint opens at Denver International Airport this week

New security checkpoint opens at the Denver's airport on Tuesday

Passengers who travel through the Denver International Airport will soon have another option for passing through TSA security.

The East Security Checkpoint will open Tuesday and will offer hundreds of thousands of people another way get to their concourses.

CBS Colorado checked out the new security checkpoint Monday morning. The East Security Checkpoint mirrors the West Security Checkpoint, which opened in February 2024. There are 17 new lanes with state-of-the-art technology. Passengers will not need a boarding pass. They can walk through and get their picture taken. Both checkpoints can be found on Level 6.

Passengers can keep their shoes on when they go through TSA. Just make sure to take off your belt and everything in your pockets.

Airport CEO Phil Washington says the East Security Checkpoint was completed five months ahead of schedule and $10 million under budget.

All the technology at the South Security Checkpoint will remain in place until Sept. 2. It will remain in case just in case it needs to be reactivated.

The East Security Checkpoint will be up and operational on Tuesday at 3 a.m. It will allow Denver's airport to process more passengers and potentially reach its goal of serving 100 million annual passengers.

The East Security Checkpoint is part of the second phase of the $2.1 billion Great Hall Program. Information on the full project can be found at flydenver.com.