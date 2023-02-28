Watch CBS News
East High School safety meeting postponed, new date to be announced

A school safety meeting for East High School on Tuesday evening has been postponed. School officials said details about a new date will be announced next week. 

Students have been pushing for a return of school resource officers as well as other violence prevention and safety measures following the shooting of Luis Garcia earlier this month and other violent incidents. 

Garcia was shot in his car on Feb.13 as he apparently was leaving campus at about 3 p.m.  

A meeting was scheduled for Tuesday evening to discuss those issues as well as potential solutions. 

Because of schedule conflicts with several district leaders, that meeting has been postponed and a new date should come next week. 

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First.

