Early morning deadly crash closes northbound Interstate 25 in Northern Colorado

By Austen Erblat

/ CBS Colorado

A deadly crash involving a pedestrian on Interstate 25 in Fort Collins has shut down northbound lanes of the busy highway.

The crash was first reported around 4:15 a.m. near East Prospect Road. According to the Colorado State Patrol, a Chevrolet Silverado struck a pedestrian, killing them at the scene.

The driver suffered minor injuries but the roadway is now closed indefinitely and CSP does not know when it will reopen.

The cause of the crash is now under investigation and the Colorado Department of Transportation is urging people to seek an alternate route.

Northbound traffic was backed up for miles on Interstate 25 on Monday, Oct. 14, 2024 after a pickup truck driver struck a pedestrian, killing them. CBS
