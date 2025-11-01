Early giving starts for Colorado Gives Day, and thousands of nonprofits need your support

An incentive fund, prizes and matches are all designed to spur Coloradans to donate generously this year to thousands of nonprofits taking part in Colorado Gives Day. Prior to the launch of the statewide movement in 2010, Colorado ranked 30th in the nation for giving, according to The Chronicle of Philanthropy. The state now ranks sixth.

Colorado Gives Day is Dec. 9, but early giving is encouraged and all the incentive funding and matches are available to those who give as of Nov. 1.

Colorado Gives Day

"Colorado's nonprofits need our support this year more than ever, and the incredible thing about Colorado Gives Day is that the opportunity to help has never been easier," said Kelly Dunkin, president and CEO of Colorado Gives Foundation. "When you give through ColoradoGivesDay.org, you become part of a powerful statewide movement to make good happen in our communities."

CBS News Colorado is excited to partner with Colorado Gives Day, and to feature organizations participating in what for many nonprofits is the single biggest fundraising event of the year.

As uncertainty about federal benefits for food assistance stresses families and strains food banks, Colorado Gives Day works with more than 600 organizations in the state focused on addressing food insecurity. All the nonprofits taking part are searchable at coloradogives.org.

The Food Bank of the Rockies says financial donations always enable them to go farther than in-kind gifts, as a single dollar donated is enough to provide three meals.

"It is more important to contribute cash versus food at this point in time and always because Food Bank of the Rockies can leverage our purchasing power and buy two to three times more food than a person can at the retail store. As a result we can bring food in by the truck load and get it out to our hunger relief quickly," said Monica Buhlig, Chief Impact Officer for Food Bank of the Rockies.

Donations start at $5 and go all the way up through large donations made through IRAs or donor advised funds.

Adaptive Adventures

Kelly Kaminskas, chief operating officer for FirstBank and a Colorado Gives Foundation board member said, "FirstBank is proud to support Colorado Gives Day by contributing to a $1 million+ incentive fund to enhance giving, providing $100,000 in nonprofit prizes, and working to ensure the message of Colorado Gives Day reaches as many people as possible."

It is easy to give and to find the causes that you care most about, in your neighborhood, or around the state.

CBS

"Whether you care about protecting our environment, supporting the arts, education or finding a cure for cancer, you can find the causes that matter to you on ColoradoGivesDay.org," said Kelly Dunkin, president and CEO of Colorado Gives Foundation. "With thousands of nonprofits to choose from, it's easily the best day to give to support our communities."