See a list of Hunger Relief & Holiday Help resources

By Elaine Torres, CBS Colorado Director of Community & Strategic Partnerships

Because of the federal government shutdown, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has not released the funds that states use to pay SNAP (food assistance) benefits. This means Colorado is unable to issue the close to $120 million of November SNAP benefits to clients until the federal government restores funding. According to the Colorado Department of Human Services, Coloradans should continue applying for benefits and can continue using their food benefits at retailers.

What you should do: Continue to apply and recertify - counties are continuing to process paperwork so you will be ready to receive benefits as soon as funding is available.

Click here for more information and resources - https://cdhs.colorado.gov/snap

Click here for additional information and updates.

Additional Resources:

Mile High United Way and 211 Colorado

If you or someone you know is in need of resources, please call 2-1-1 or visit www.211colorado.org.

Food Bank of the Rockies

To find a food pantry in your area, please go to https://www.foodbankrockies.org/find-food/

Metro Caring

The Fresh Foods Market is a grocery store-style market with nutritious, culturally specific foods available to our community at no cost. Appointments are required, but you do not need any identification, proof of need, or documentation to make a shopping appointment.

https://metrocaring.org/

Jewish Family Services

https://www.jewishfamilyservice.org/services

Hunger Free Colorado

https://hungerfreecolorado.org/find-food/

Feeding Colorado

https://feedingcolorado.org/find-food/

St Mary Parish Pantry (Food)

Littleton, CO

https://stmarylittleton.org/need-help/st-mary-parish-pantry-food/

Nourish Meals on Wheels

https://www.nourishmealsonwheels.org/

Catholic Charities

https://ccdenver.org/

Denver Inner City Parish

Denver Inner City Parish offers a weekly in person pantry serving up to 160 people and five mobile pantries throughout the Denver metro area. Learn more at https://dicp.org/programs/food-pantry-resources/

Holidays En Comunidad—Thanksgiving

WHAT: Holidays En Comunidad Thanksgiving Distribution

WHEN: Tuesday, November 25th, 9am – 2pm

WHERE: 3131 W 14th Ave, Denver 80204

WHO: Servicios de La Raza – a health and human services agency with the mission to provide and advocate for culturally responsive, essential health and human services for all. The agency has been serving Colorado for 52 years.

INFO: Please let Mario Rivas know if you plan to attend at 720.957.3193 or marior@serviciosdelaraza.org

Servicios de La Raza is hosting the first of its two annual "Holidays En Comunidad" events, during which they will be handing out free holiday meals, clothes, toys, and offering community services. The Thanksgiving event, held on Tuesday 11/25, is one of the nonprofit's most popular and usually sees lines around the block. Considering the potential pause in SNAP benefits, they are anticipating even more people than usual. The event starts at 9am, is first-come, first-served, and will continue while supplies last.

Denver Santa Claus Shop

Registration to receive toys opens November 15 at 8am. Learn more at https://www.denversantaclausshop.org/register-for-toys/

Salvation Army

Learn about the Salvation Army's holiday programs and events at https://denver.salvationarmy.org/

SERVE 6.8 Adopt-A-Family Holiday Program

Provides Christmas gifts and Thanksgiving food boxes for families in need.

Area Served: Larimer, Weld, Boulder, counties; Cities of Windsor, Wellington, and Fort Morgan

Learn more https://serve68.org/aafsignup/

Christmas Unlimited

During the holiday season, Christmas Unlimited collects and distributes toys to the families in need in El Paso and Teller counties in a store-like environment, empowering parents to select gifts for their children. Learn more at https://www.christmasunlimited.org/holiday-toy-distribution/

Ways to Give:

Please consider supporting those organizations providing critical resources during these challenging times, including the organizations listed above. We know the need is great and nonprofit organizations are stretched thin. Donations will allow them to continue to provide their important services.

DPS Food Security Fund

As the federal government shutdown continues, Denver Public Schools students and families are facing growing food insecurity. At the same time, food banks and local partners are being stretched to their limits.

The DPS Foundation is relaunching its Food Security Fund to ensure that no student goes without access to food.

The goal is simple: get resources directly into the hands of schools and families who need them most — now. Through this fund, the DPS Foundation will rapidly support DPS schools and DPS Community Hubs, empowering school leaders to meet the unique needs of their families.

To donate go to https://www.classy.org/give/740207/#!/donation/checkout

Mile High United Way and 211 Colorado

Mile High United Way is launching a $35,000 rapid-response campaign to fill the gap for families participating in their direct programs, and affected by the SNAP suspension.

With your support, MHUW will:

Provide weekly food bags and grocery gift cards to 200 families for three weeks, ensuring families, including seniors and children, don't go hungry.

Keep 211 Colorado's phone lines staffed and responsive so every call for help is answered.

Each $50 investment will provide a week of basic foods staples for a family of four.

Each $150 investment sustains a family through the full three-week emergency period.

Donate now!

The Denver Foundation - Critical Needs Fund

The Critical Needs Fund is the Denver Foundation's fastest and most flexible way to respond to crises in our community and around the globe. This emergency fund can be activated for rapid response grantmaking when people need help in a hurry. Learn more at https://denverfoundation.org/critical-needs-fund/

Southwest Food Coalition

The Southwest Food Coalition is a collaborative group of food champions taking action to increase food access for everyone in the Southwest Denver community. The coalition is made up of community members and local partners including food pantries, schools, community organizations, farms, vendors, and government representatives. Learn more at https://southwestfoodcoalition.org/