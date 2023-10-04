Watch CBS News
Eaglecrest High School student charged, accused of having weapon on school grounds

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

An Eaglecrest High School student has been charged with two felonies after he allegedly brought a weapon onto school grounds last month. According to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office, the 15-year-old male sophomore was arrested on Sept. 27 after a brief secure perimeter. 

Eaglecrest High School, Thunder Ridge Middle School and Outback Preschool were placed on a secure perimeter that day. That was later lifted after the student was taken into custody. 

The student, who has not been named because he is a minor, has been charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds and a large capacity magazine during the commission of a felony. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer. The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on October 4, 2023 / 3:05 PM

