Eaglecrest High School student charged, accused of having weapon on school grounds

An Eaglecrest High School student has been charged with two felonies after he allegedly brought a weapon onto school grounds last month. According to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office, the 15-year-old male sophomore was arrested on Sept. 27 after a brief secure perimeter.

Eaglecrest High School, Thunder Ridge Middle School and Outback Preschool were placed on a secure perimeter that day. That was later lifted after the student was taken into custody.

The student, who has not been named because he is a minor, has been charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds and a large capacity magazine during the commission of a felony.