15-year-old student taken into custody at Eaglecrest High School

By Kasey Richardson

Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office tweeted Wednesday afternoon that a 15-year-old student was taken custody at  Eaglecrest High School. 

It was not reported why the teen was taken into custody but Eaglecrest High School, Thunder Ridge Middle School and Outback Preschool were placed on a brief lockdown. 

Both lockdowns have been lifted but SROs are reportedly still on the scene gathering information.

First published on September 27, 2023 / 3:14 PM

