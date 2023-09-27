15-year-old student taken into custody at Eaglecrest High School

Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office tweeted Wednesday afternoon that a 15-year-old student was taken custody at Eaglecrest High School.

It was not reported why the teen was taken into custody but Eaglecrest High School, Thunder Ridge Middle School and Outback Preschool were placed on a brief lockdown.

School Resource Officers at Eaglecrest High School have taken a 15-year-old male student, a sophomore, into custody. Both Eaglecrest High School and Thunder Ridge Middle School were on secure perimeter for a short time, but that has been lifted. Several SROs are still on scene… pic.twitter.com/jdKE2m2Ii4 — Arapahoe Sheriff (@ArapahoeSO) September 27, 2023

Both lockdowns have been lifted but SROs are reportedly still on the scene gathering information.