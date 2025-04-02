Colorado breweries Left Hand Brewery and Dry Dock Brewing are teaming up

Left Hand Brewery and Dry Dock Brewing are teaming up

Left Hand Brewery and Dry Dock Brewing are teaming up

Left Hand Brewery and Dry Dock Brewing are teaming up

A big change is coming for two notable and long-running Colorado breweries.

CBS

Left Hand Brewing Company and Dry Dock Brewing Company are partnering up under Left Hand's parent company Indian Peaks Brewing Company.

Dry Dock's owners are buying into that parent company. They will move all their brewing and packaging into the Left Hand facility in Longmont.

"This partnership is the realization of the vision we shared during our recent Wefunder raise," said

Eric Wallace, the founder and CEO of Left Hand Brewing said his company is "building an independent craft beer platform rooted in community, collaboration, and ownership."

The plan is to grow with other independent breweries and become partially owned by people in the community.

Dry Dock will maintain their own taproom in Aurora.

Left Hand Brewing Company has been breweing been in Colorado for more than 30 years and is well known for its Milk Stout Nitro beer. Dry Dock Brewing Company was founded in 2005 and was the first craft brewery in Aurora.