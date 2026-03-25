See the places in the Denver area and Northern Colorado where watering restrictions are in place, or could be soon

For the first time since 2013, Denver Water is enacting stage 1 drought restrictions. Starting immediately, residents should only use water outside their homes twice a week. Those days are based on address number. Restaurants will also only serve water when customers request it. The goal is to reduce average customer usage by 20%. Denver Water will also meet April 8 to discuss higher drought pricing.

Denver is joining other Front Range cities like Aurora, Castle Rock, Elizabeth and Thornton that have some sort of watering restrictions in place. Erie says no irrigation use is allowed right now. Boulder, Fort Collins and Loveland are set to decide soon if they will enact any watering restrictions.

See more about each municipality's situation in the Denver area and in Northern Colorado below.

Denver

Stage 1 drought restrictions.

Residents instructed to limit water use outside homes to twice a week. Single-family residential properties are instructed to follow a set schedule based on address number. Addresses ending with an even number are instructed to water on Sundays and Thursdays. Residents with addresses ending with an odd number are instructed to water Wednesdays and Saturdays. All other customers, including multifamily properties, commercial properties, homeowners associations and government properties, may water only on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Customers must request water at restaurants.

Denver Water's reservoir storage is 80% full, that's compared to 85% full average for this time of year.

The goal of Stage 1 restrictions is to reduce water use by 20% this year, which will help preserve reservoir storage going into 2027.

This declaration marks the fifth time since 2000 that Denver Water has issued a Stage 1 drought, and the first since 2013. Prior to 2013, the board declared a Stage 1 drought in 2002, 2003 and 2004.

Denver water shortage plan: denverwater.org

Arvada

Aligning with Denver Water Stage 1 watering restrictions, will issue rules including assigned watering days. Drought declared.

Customers instructed to wait to turn sprinkler systems on until May.

Link: Arvada water shortage plan

Aurora

Considering Stage 1 water restrictions. If approved, restrictions begin April 7.

Aurora's water response plan is similar to Denver. If approved, lawn watering would be limited to two days a week. Single-family residential properties with addresses ending in an even number instructed to irrigate Thursdays and Sundays. Single-family residential properties with addresses ending in an odd number permitted to water Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Customers must request water at restaurants.

New lawn installations are not allowed.

Link: Aurora water shortage plan

Thornton

Stage 1 water restrictions - moderate to severe

Residents asked to wait to turn on sprinkler systems until May. Hand watering with a hose before May 1 is permitted. Residents asked to limit turf watering to two days a week.

Thornton drought response plan: thorntonwater.com/restrictions-drought/

Boulder

No water response, yet. City is monitoring conditions in watershed while managing water resources and reservoirs. City will decide whether to declare a drought and implement water use restrictions around May 1.

Boulder water information: bouldercolorado.gov/services/drought-watch-program

Erie

Water Supply Shortage Response Level 4 - Emergency.

All residential sprinklers must stay off through the end of March. Parks and Recreation cease irrigation with exception to trees and priority athletic fields. Irrigation may also be prohibited with exception to trees. City hopes to reduce water use by 45%.

Erie drought information: erieco.gov/drought & erieco.gov/drought#docaccess...

Fort Collins-Loveland

No mandatory restrictions. Water district recommends residents are conservative with water use, don't water lawns more than three days a week.

Fort Collins- Loveland drought Information: fclwd.com

Highlands Ranch

No mandatory restrictions. Drought watch in place.

Highlands Ranch drought information: highlandsranchwater.org

Longmont

No mandatory restrictions. Sustainable Conservation Level - Drought Watch in place.

Residents are encouraged to continue practicing water efficiency and reduce outdoor watering.

Longmont drought information: longmontcolorado.gov/water/