Drought conditions worsen slightly across Colorado

By Callie Zanandrie

After another warm and mostly dry week, drought conditions have worsened slightly across Colorado.

The latest update from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows that areas of moderate drought and abnormally dry conditions have expanded. Moderate drought from 29.20 to 29.37 percent and abnormally dry conditions have increased from 49.36 to 55.10 percent.

 There's some hope for a brief break in the dry pattern - a chance for rain and snow will return to the northern mountains and portions of the I-70 corridor Friday night, with light accumulations possible. Most of the state, however, will stay dry through the weekend.

Looking ahead, long-range forecasts hint at a potential pattern change by mid-November, with an increased chance for snow. 

