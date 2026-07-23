Drought conditions in many parts of Colorado remain extreme, but monsoon should help

Thursday's update from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows that there's still extreme to exceptional drought in many parts of Colorado. That includes the Denver metro area, which has seen above-average heat throughout July.

Cracked lakebed is exposed at the drained Antero Reservoir on July 7, 2026, near Hartsel. Denver Water drained the reservoir because of drought conditions. The utility said the shallow reservoir loses significant amounts of water to evaporation and moved the remaining water to another reservoir to help conserve water supplies. RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The exceptional drought is located in the northern central mountains and it stretches down into the southern stretches.

Extreme drought is in place across much of the Front Range, including in Denver and Fort Collins. An area around Greeley has seen some storms repeated last week and up to the start of this week, so it is in the "severe" drought category currently.

The Denver metro area still needs a whole lot of rain to climb out of its drought.

The only area in the state that is currently free of drought on the monitor is south of Sterling on the Eastern Plains. Towns like Last Chance and Burlington have had a couple of weeks of showers and thunderstorms, and that has really helped them out.

Most of the numbers for the drought alert are taken on Tuesday, and then the report comes out Thursday. The drought monitor next week will certainly show that the monsoon moisture that has moved into the state in the past few days is helping some areas with their drought conditions.