Strong storms produce flooding rains on Colorado's Front Range; flights to Denver International Airport delayed

Heavy rains will produce flooding rains over parts of the Front Range and Eastern Plains Wednesday afternoon and evening.The National Weather Service issued flood advisories and warnings for several areas, including a warning for an area just southwest of the Denver metro on Wednesday afternoon.

Due to the monsoon-charged thunderstorms, Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day.

The flood warnings are due to the possibility that thunderstorms may drop heavy rain in a short amount of time in the area and may cause street flooding or mudslides.

One area of concern at 3:30 p.m. was Bailey to near Conifer. A flood warning was in effect through 6 p.m. Those foothills towns lie in Park County and Jefferson County.

Some of those powerful thunderstorms might make it into the Denver metro area.

There were also flood advisories or warnings in parts of Colorado's northern sections, including in Pingree Park and Glen Haven in Larimer County.

Passing storms at Denver International Airport on Wednesday have also prompted the Federal Aviation Administration to order a ground delay. Departures to Denver's airport are being delayed by about 100 minutes. The airport expects the delay to remain in place until just before 10 p.m.