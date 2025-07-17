Colorado rideshare app relaunches with trips to Denver International Airport

Anyone looking for a ride has another option now across our state. A relaunch of a local rideshare program just went live on Wednesday.

It was first created by a group of drivers looking to create a better experience for everyone, with higher pay and no surge prices.

Heriberto Alvarez has been a rideshare driver for years and was eager to join Drivers Cooperative Colorado when it launched back in September.

"For the business, to try to get a better, fair pay," said Alvarez.

The driver-owned rideshare service has a mission: "Higher wages for drivers, fair fares for riders."

Alvarez feels other rideshare companies don't pay enough, while drivers within the co-op keep 80% of each fare.

"I'm relying on this because I'm old and it's not easy to find a job in the market," said Alvarez.

The co-op began with just five drivers and quickly grew to more than 5,000 with nearly 20,000 riders throughout the state. The app was shut down in April due to technical issues.

"They could not change the destination," said General Manager Isaac Chinyoka. "But right now they can do that. Then the most important aspect, we now feature which people wanted, both riders and drivers, is to go to Denver International Airport."

Users can also now request different types and sizes of vehicles, including transportation outfitted with handicap-accessible equipment.

The co-op is just trying to get the word out.

"We really want to provide reliable, affordable transport to the Denver community and the Colorado community, and this is another opportunity for us to do that," said Chinyoka.

The company says they also make safety a top priority. Every driver undergoes a background check and dashcams are a requirement for every vehicle.